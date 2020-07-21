Mother, five sons die of coronavirus in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Six members of a family lost their lives to the COVID-19 at Katras in Dhanbad, about 150 kilometers from the state capital.

First, the virus killed 88-year old lady at Neelam Nursing Home in Bokaro who tested positive after her death, followed by her five sons who had taken part in the cremation. The lady's fifth son died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Sunday.

He was admitted to Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad (PMCH), before being referred to RIMS where he breathed last on Sunday.

The 88-year old lady, living with one of his sons in Delhi, had come to Dhanbad to attend the marriage of her grand-son on June 27. She was admitted to a private hospital in Bokaro after she fell ill and died after her condition deteriorated further on July 4.

She tested positive after her sons performed the last rites following all customs and traditions. Soon, all the five brothers (falling in the age group of 60-70 years), who had taken part in her last rites, too succumbed to the deadly virus one after another. Now, the lady is survived by her only son who stays in Delhi.