STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Name-calling at whole new level in Rajasthan row

Sub-text of Gehlot’s attack is he will be OK with rapprochement if Pilot stays off state.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani & Richa Sharma
Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: In his sharpest attack on ousted state Congress unit chief Sachin Pilot yet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called him worthless and idle, who was out to topple his government.“I knew he was nikamma (worthless) and nakara (idle). He was just creating enmity among people,” Gehlot alleged, adding Pilot had been conspiring with the BJP since the last six months to unseat him. “ No one could believe he was capable of doing it. With an innocent face and good command over English and Hindi, he impressed the media. Though the people of Rajasthan knew the truth, we never questioned him, keeping party interest in mind,” Gehlot said.

“Nobody believed me when I said there was a plot to topple the government. He (Pilot) even used to say he has not come here to sell vegetables, but to become the CM,” Gehlot went on.Gehlot’s vicious attack on Pilot is being seen as an attempt by him to send a message to the party high command to take the rebel leader out of Rajasthan if they want any rapprochement. Sources said Gehlot is aware that the leadership is still in touch with Pilot, much against his wishes. Indications are Gehlot would not mind if Pilot is accommodated in some party position in New Delhi. “The party high command is of the view that a lot has been invested in Pilot and he cannot be sacrificed because of a rift between two leaders. But Gehlot does not want any compromise on Rajasthan turf,” said a senior party leader.

There was further mudslinging as Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged he was offered `35 crore by Pilot to join the BJP. Malinga is amongst the six BSP MLAs who defected to the Congress last year. For his part, Pilot threatened to sue Malinga.In the Rajasthan High Court, hearing resumed on the rebels’ petition challenging the disqualification notices issued to 19 of them by Speaker C P Joshi last week. The court will continue its hearing on Tuesday and subsequently pronounce its order.

Worthless, idle slurs
“Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years though we knew he is nikamma (worthless) and nakara (idle),” Gehlot said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp