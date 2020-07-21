STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSEB announces Class 12 results, nearly 91 per cent students pass

Published: 21st July 2020 04:01 PM

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Tuesday announced the Class 12 exam results, declaring a pass percentage of 90.98, an improvement of more than 4.5 percentage point on last year.

"Out of the total 2,86,378 students who had appeared in the examinations before the COVID-19 outbreak, 2,60,547 students (90.98 per cent) passed the board examinations this year," State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said in an official release here.

The pass percentage in 2019 was 86.41.

The minister informed that for the second year in a row, the performance of the government schools was better than that of the affiliated and associated schools in the terms of pass percentage.

While government schools recorded a pass percentage of 94.32, for affiliated and associated schools, the numbers are 91.84 and 87.04, he said.

Singla said as examinations for some subjects had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PSEB adopted the best-performing-subject formula for declaring the results.

Under the formula, he said, if any student appeared in four subjects, the average of the best three was awarded to him in the subjects for which the exams had to be cancelled.

Singla said the last chance compartment students have been declared pass on the basis of average of already passed subjects.

The minister informed that the result of those students who have applied for improvement has not been declared as they will be given another chance to appear in the examinations once the situation gets normal.

The cabinet minister further informed that the pass percentage of students belonging to rural areas was 93.39, which was higher than 91.96 recorded for urban area students.

He further said that this year, 68.26 per cent students of open school category passed the exams.

