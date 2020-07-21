Rajasthan political crisis: CLP meeting ends, state Cabinet to convene at CM Gehlot's residence shortly

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party ended here with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking the state Cabinet to meet at his residence at 4 pm.

The Cabinet meeting has been called to discuss the coronavirus situation, states's financial condition and social welfare schemes, officials said.

According to party sources, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting lasted for about an hour and a half.

Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved & election to take place...Entire country is watching the way you're fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It's not something ordinary.All of you have phones, there's no pressure on anyone: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at CLP meeting.

The CLP meeting had started with a delay of two hours at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

Senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge for the Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande; K C Venugopal; Ajay Maken; Randeep Surjewala; Vivek Bansal and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the meeting.

This was the third meeting of the CLP in the past one week.

A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Gehlot.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the chief minister, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Pilot was then sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.

(With ANI inputs)