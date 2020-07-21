STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UK biotech company claims its respiratory drug performed remarkably among COVID-19 patients

The drug works by administering high concentrations of interferon beta, a naturally occurring antiviral protein, in order to restore the lung’s defence against the virus.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image for representational purpose

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A British biotech company on Monday claimed that its respiratory drug remarkably improved clinical outcomes in hospitalised Covid-19 patients and reduced their chances of slipping to severe stage of the disease by 79%.

Though it’s a small study involving only 101 patients and results of the trial are yet to be published in a peer reviewed scientific journal, Synairgen, the company, said the results related to the drug SNG001 could signal a “major breakthrough.”

As per a statement released by the firm, founded by academics from the University of Southampton in the UK, patients who received SNG001 at nine trial sites saw their risk of requiring ventilation or dying reduce by 79% compared to those who received a placebo. The drug works by administering high concentrations of interferon beta, a naturally occurring antiviral protein, in order to restore the lung’s defence against the virus.

On the safety side, it was seen that three patients in the placebo arm succumbed to infection, but there were no deaths among those given SNG001.

“We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients who progressed from ‘requiring oxygen’ to ‘requiring ventilation,” Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen said in a statement.

He added that the drug has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SNG001 covid medicine
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp