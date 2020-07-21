UN stands ready to support as floods continue to ravage Assam, Meghalaya

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The United Nations on Tuesday said it stands ready to support India if required in fighting the devastating floods in Assam.

The world body offer was made by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, two more persons died in the floods taking the toll to 87. The latest deaths were reported from Nagaon and Morigaon districts of Central Assam. Combined with 26 deaths in the rain-triggered landslides earlier, 113 people died so far.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 24.19 lakh people from 2,323 villages and localities across 24 of the state’s 33 districts are still reeling under the flood. Cropland affected was in areas of over 1.10 lakh hectares.

Altogether 397 relief camps in 16 districts were still operational where 44,498 of the marooned were taking shelter. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, police and locals were engaged in rescue operations.

Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Gaurang, Kushiyara and Sankosh were flowing above the danger level at several places. The Siang in Arunachal, which along with two other rivers flow down to Assam and form the Brahmaputra, was also in a spate.

At the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, 116 animals, including 11 rhinos, perished so far due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that traverses beside the park.

The Garo Hills region of Meghalaya is also battling a flood. According to official sources, five people lost their lives there. An estimated one lakh others were also affected. In a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation. He assured all possible support to the state from the Centre in dealing with the situation.