West Bengal COVID-19 cases reach 47,030; 35 new fatalities take death toll to 1,182

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,182 with 35 more deaths, even as 2,261 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the state's total tally to 47,030, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

Sixteen fatalities were reported from the metropolis, 13 from neighboring North 24 Parganas, and two each from South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts, it said.

Since Monday, 1,617 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged, the bulletin said, adding, at least 13,064 samples were tested during the period.