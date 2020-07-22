Amit Shah meets former BJP leader LK Advani before his appearance in Babri mosque demolition case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Wednesday, two days before the latter is scheduled to appear via video conference before a special CBI court hearing the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Sources said that Shah was accompanied by a battery of government lawyers as he met Advani at the 92-year-old leader's residence in connection with the case.

One of the accused in the case, Advani has to depose before the special CBI court on Friday.

The Supreme Court has asked the special court to finish the trial in the case by August 31.

Conducting regular hearings, the court is recording statements of 32 accused under Section 313 of CrPC to enable them to plead their innocence, if they so want.