STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As COVID-19 cases surge, complete lockdown to be reimposed in Kashmir from July 22-27

Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, has witnessed a surge in cases and deaths in July. J&K has recorded a total of 15258 cases and 263 deaths. Kashmir accounts for 12125 cases and 243 deaths.

Published: 22nd July 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri men ride their bicycles past fresh barricades erected by police as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Srinagar, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last few weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown in nine out of 10 districts in Kashmir from Wednesday evening till July 27.

“Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kashmir division from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020,” the government announced on Twitter.

Out of the 10 districts in the Valley, nine have been declared as red zones while Bandipora in north Kashmir is the only district not to fall in this category.

Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, has witnessed a surge in cases and deaths in July. J&K has recorded a total of 15258 cases and 263 deaths. Kashmir accounts for 12125 cases and 243 deaths.

Doctors and other sections of society in the Valley had been pressing the government to impose a complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus and break the chain.

The government while announcing the complete lockdown informed that agriculture, horticulture and construction activities would continue as per DMRR guidelines.

“The movement of goods carriers and LPG & oil tankers will continue unhindered,” the government further informed.

Officials said a decision to extend the lockdown or ease it would be taken on July 27 after assessing the ground situation.

The strict COVID-19 lockdown was enforced in Kashmir on March 19 and remained in force till June. However, with the easing of the lockdown, people began moving out without masks and without following social distancing norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp