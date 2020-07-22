As COVID-19 cases surge, complete lockdown to be reimposed in Kashmir from July 22-27

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last few weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown in nine out of 10 districts in Kashmir from Wednesday evening till July 27.

“Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kashmir division from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020,” the government announced on Twitter.

Out of the 10 districts in the Valley, nine have been declared as red zones while Bandipora in north Kashmir is the only district not to fall in this category.

Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, has witnessed a surge in cases and deaths in July. J&K has recorded a total of 15258 cases and 263 deaths. Kashmir accounts for 12125 cases and 243 deaths.

Doctors and other sections of society in the Valley had been pressing the government to impose a complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus and break the chain.

The government while announcing the complete lockdown informed that agriculture, horticulture and construction activities would continue as per DMRR guidelines.

“The movement of goods carriers and LPG & oil tankers will continue unhindered,” the government further informed.

Officials said a decision to extend the lockdown or ease it would be taken on July 27 after assessing the ground situation.

The strict COVID-19 lockdown was enforced in Kashmir on March 19 and remained in force till June. However, with the easing of the lockdown, people began moving out without masks and without following social distancing norms.