Centre should play guardian, but they're trying to topple Gehlot government: Rajasthan minister

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday said the Central government should play the role of a guardian, but the BJP-led NDA regime is "making all efforts" to topple the Congress government in the state.

"They are misusing Central agencies like the CBI, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate against the state government and murdering the democracy. It seems they have taken a pledge to topple the state government," he told reporters outside the hotel at the Jaipur-Delhi Highway where the Gehlot camp MLAs are staying.

His statement came amid a political crisis in Rajasthan due to rebellion in the Congress, which the party has been blaming on the BJP.

Also, the CBI questioned Gehlot's OSD Tuesday in connection with the alleged suicide by a police officer, while the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of the CM's brother in a money-laundering case. "The Central government's role should be like a guardian...it should work for farmers, labourers and people. But they want to topple the state government," Khachariyawas said.

He said that these attempts are insult to the people of Rajasthan who gave a mandate to the Congress. "This is injustice and harassment. They are not bothered about price rise, fuel price hike and the coronavirus pandemic. They are making all efforts to topple the government," the minister claimed.

He added, "We are not going to be afraid. Since they have not been successful in toppling the government, they are misusing government agencies."