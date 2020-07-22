Chandigarh consumed more water during three months of lockdown

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Residents of Chandigarh consumed more water in the last three months as compared to the corresponding period last year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Details available with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said 19,32,960 kilolitre of more water was consumed in April-June this year than the same period last year.

In June, 75,38,596 kilolitre of water was consumed, in May 68,18,476 kilolitre and in April 79,60,023.

The corresponding figures of last year were 68 07, 898 kilolitres in June, 60,76,680 kilolitres in May and 74,99,557 kilolitres in April.

The reason, officials said, was that residents of the city washed their hands more often, bathed every time they returned home from outside and frequently washed their clothes for fear of contracting the virus.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Shailender Singh said “the consumption of water in the city increased during the lockdown as the habits of people changed overnight. As everyone was home people were washing their hands regularly.”

Singh also said every time people left their home they would bathe after returning.

“The moment they came back home people would remove their clothes, give it for washing and also take bath, resulting in more water being consumed. The water consumption was more in residential or domestic areas and not in commercial or industrial areas.’’

The Chief Engineer said there was less electricity consumption in these three months.

He said the city consumed 157.2 million units less electricity in the last three months as compared to last year.

In June this year, 165.78 million units were consumed, May 120.6 million units and April 78.42 million units. In the same period last year, it was 208.71 million units in June, 179.81 million units in May and 133.02 million units in April.

“The decline in consumption was because the weather was good. It has been cool till recently as pollution levels were down. Air conditioners were hardly used by domestic or residential users,’’ he said.