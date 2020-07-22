STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Over 2.49 lakh stranded Jammu & Kashmir residents evacuated

As per the official data, the administration has received 91 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, with about 76,357 passengers.

jammu and kashmir

A health worker collects swab sample from the employees of Directorate of Agriculture for COVID-19 tests in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated over 2.99 lakh union territory residents who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the official data, the administration has received 91 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, with about 76,357 passengers.

While about 1,73,222 persons from other states and UTs including 899 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date, it stated.

A total of 2,49,579 J and K residents have been evacuated so far, the data showed.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2,036 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from July 21 to July 22, while 909 passengers reached Jammu on wednesday in the 70th Delhi COVID special train.

So far, 70 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 60,661 stranded passengers belonging to different districts of the UT, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, it said.

