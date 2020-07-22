COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, has in an e-mail interview told TNIE that the mass production of vaccine against the COVID-19 will start in the first quarter of next year while the human trials in India will start next month.

He also said that the vaccine will be affordable and its cost will be kept under Rs 1,000 per dose. Excerpts

What is the stage of the vaccine that is being developed in partnership with Oxford University?

At present, we are working on the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine which is undergoing Phase-III clinical trials. In addition to this, we will also start human trials in India in August 2020.

When will this vaccine be available for the public? How much time will it take for mass production? Also, tells us about the capacity of your firms.

Our facility is well-equipped with state-of-the-art technology to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine. We will start producing a few millions doses at per-sonal risk. Based on the success of the trials, we are expecting to launch the vaccine by the end of this year.

Furthermore, as per our deal with AstraZeneca, we will start making one billion doses for India and other low-and-middle-income countries in the world. I believe by the first quarter of the next year, it will start reaching the masses.

Other firms are also developing COVID-19 vaccines. What uniqueness will your vaccine have compared to the others? How many doses need to be taken and also explain the administration process. Can 100 per cent immunity from COVID-19 be guaranteed?

The vaccine developed by Oxford University is a viral vector type that uses a harmless virus to deliver the genetic material of a pathogen into cells, which is then supposed to create an immune response against the original pathogen.

A chimpanzee adenovirus (a common cold virus) has been used by Gilbert and her team to be the carrier. Tricking the immune system to fight back COVID-19, the harmless virus has been inserted with the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ genetic material.

What will be the primary and average or rough cost of this vaccine?

It is too early to comment on the vaccine’s price. However, we will keep it under Rs 1,000. Having said that, our aim is to provide an efficacious and affordable vaccine. We are certain that it will be procured and distributed by governments without charge.

Which are the countries that have approached you for the vaccine and what are your plans?

Based on our association with AstraZeneca, we will be producing and supplying the COVID shield to low and middle-income countries across the world. (GAVI countries).

Has the Indian government approached you for the vaccine and shown any interest in mass administration of this vaccine?

So far, we are working in tandem with the regulatory bodies for licensure trials and are awaiting approvals.