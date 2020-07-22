STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC raps Uddhav government for not allowing those aged above 65 on film sets

A 70-year-old petitioner said he was doing small roles in films and TV serials for four decades, and that he does not have any other source of livelihood.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUM BAI: How can a physically fit person above 65 years of age be expected to live a dignified life if he is not allowed to go out and earn his livelihood, the Bombay High Court asked while pulling up the Maharashtra government for prohibiting those above that age on sets of film and TV shows.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla made the remarks on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by one Pramod Pandey, challenging guidelines issued by the state government on May 30, 2020, which stated that no cast/crew member above the age of 65 years will be allowed on film and television sets during shooting.

The 70-year-old petitioner said he was doing small roles in films and TV serials for four decades, and that he does not have any other source of livelihood.

He further said in his petition that though he is physically fit, he is not allowed to go to studios and participate in shootings.

The high court told the government that actors performing small roles are required to go to studios and request for work to enable them to have their two meals, and no producer/director is going to shoot their role via FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.

"The state government shall explain in an affidavit how a physically fit person who is 65 years or above is expected to live a dignified life if he is not allowed to go out and earn his livelihood, the court said.

The bench said the government in its affidavit shall also say whether any data or statistics were taken into consideration before issuing the guidelines restraining cast/crew members above the age of 65 years from attending studio/shooting sites.

The affidavit shall also say whether a similar rule is made applicable to individuals who are 65 years and above and are travelling by trains/buses and aircraft, whether a similar rule is made applicable to the employers/staff who are currently attending shops/private offices," the court said.

It also asked the government to say in its affidavit whether a similar rule is made applicable to individuals who are allowed to attend funerals or marriage functions.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on July 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Bombay High Court
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp