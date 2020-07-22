INTERVIEW | If innocent, BJP shouldn't run away from investigation: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

The new Congress chief in Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasara says that his predecessor Sachin Pilot did not express his anger or disappointment even once on any Congress forum in the past two years. In an exclusive chat with Rajesh Asnani of The New Indian Express, Dotasara who is also the Education Minister in Rajasthan claims that neither in any party or Cabinet meeting did Pilot claim that he was not allowed to work or was ignored as he has now alleged. Dotasara belongs to the politically powerful Jat community but he says it is not caste factors but his loyalty and hard work for the party that brought his elevation as the PCC Chief to replace Pilot.

You’ve been given the opportunity to lead the party in Rajasthan suddenly, how do you see this challenge?

I am a small Congress worker and have got this post working for the party. Party workers have worked to make sure a Congress government is formed in the state and now they want a strong relationship between the leadership and workers. We will make sure the party workers' demands are understood and we work towards growth.

Sachin Pilot revolted saying that CM Ashok Gehlot is not letting him work. You are a Minister in the same cabinet. Is there any truth to these allegations?

Any person from the party should complain at the party forum. I never encountered any such situation and did not know of any problem between them. But in one and half years, we never heard any such problem that Sachin Pilot might have encountered with the leadership. If he was facing any such problems, then why didn't he arise them on party forum?

The removal of Pilot and Youth Congress President, Mukesh Bhakar has led to dissent amongst youth. What roadmap do you have to keep the workers of the party united?

He has betrayed the party. It is not the behaviour of a party worker to join forces with others and work against the party. A party worker should say what he needs to by remaining in the party. We have come this far fighting against BJP's politics, we shouldn't be so weak that we are not even able to communicate with each other. A true party worker stays with the party and never gets agitated.

You don’t come from a family of politicians but from a teacher’s. What are the morals you uphold which give you strength even today?

My father was a teacher and my grandfather was a farmer. My grandfather used to say that "maal aur maajna" ( money and respect) don't go together. If there is a time to choose between the two, opt respect. My father always said that there is no substitute for hard work. I was also taught that do what is needed to be done and leave those which can't be. Do not lie about them and clearly say that they can't be done. Loyalty, hard work and honesty are some of the values that I have received from my family which have brought me till here.

Many people feel that you have been given this post as you come from Jat community, a caste which holds major political clout in the state, what is your take on this?

Congress is a party for everyone and it does not take decisions based on caste. If this was the case how could Haridev Joshi, Jagannath Pahadia, Shiv Charan Mathur and Ashok Gahlot become CMs? I have got this post due to my loyalty to the party, my hard work and good relationship with the party workers.

There are many problems currently in the state unit as the tussle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot split the party into two. The party did not do as well as expected in the Vidhansabha and then did not get a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. How will you correct these problems?

The party could not have won the state elections if they had not worked together. What happened in the last one and half years is only known to the CM and hence only he can tell you. They used to sit together in the meetings and on the party stages. I do not know if they had any problems.

BJP says that this is an internal problem of the Congress and they are being unnecessarily dragged into it. How do you react?

There have been no raids on anybody in the last 4 months due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. But the properties of all people close to the Chief Minister was raided. We are being harassed and the Haryana government is helping Sachin Pilot and his 19 MLAs. It is not our doing. BJP spokesperson is saying in the press conference that Sachin Pilot is welcome to join their party. This is a strategy of the BJP and some of our people are stuck with them. They want to topple an elected government. Everyone knows who the culprit is, BJP has been badly exposed.

Pilot has alleged that Ashok Gehlot is being helped by Vasundhara Raje. What is your take on his statement?

This is completely baseless and untrue. No CM will get involved with other party leaders.

The tape scandal received many reactions. Some say that this is degradation in politics but Gajendra Singh has commented that this is a strategy to put him down as he won against Ashok Gehlot’s son.

What is the relationship between parking 19 MLAs, offering them bribes and defeating the CM's son? This came to SOG's notice and that is why FIRs were registered. This is an attack on democracy. They ask "why have you captured us on tape", and later claim to be innocent. They should come forward to get their voice samples tested. If they are honest, then why not come forward and help the investigation instead of running away?

Does the government have enough numbers to succeed if there is a floor test?

101%. We have the same majority that we had yesterday and we will have it in the future as well. But first, somebody should demand a floor test, nobody has asked the Governor for one yet.

Some people feel that Sachin can make a new party as he stated that he will not join BJP. Do you think he can do this and pose a challenge to Congress?

This is a hypothetical question and I can’t answer it. As of today, he is still a member of the Congress party. So how can I say what will happen in the future?

What would you like to say to Sachin Pilot and the other rebel MLAs?

If they come back to the Congress fold, then some reconciliation can be definitely worked out with them.

CM Ashok Gehlot and you enjoy a good rapport, so are the ‘achche din’ for Congress coming?

Leadership is strong because of the party organisation and we have to work hard to win elections continuously. Workers are part of the organisation and the leadership should consider their demands. The leadership and the organisation should work together for the people.

When are you going to form your team?

As soon as this crisis is resolved we will form a team.