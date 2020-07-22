STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot in UP's Ghaziabad passes away

The doctor who was monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram Joshi

Vikram Joshi (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Online Desk

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on June 20, passed away on Wednesday.

The doctor of a private hospital monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalist's head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

"Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away at around 4 am during treatment at the hospital," a family member told PTI.

The scribe, who was associated with Jan Sagar Today, had suffered a bullet injury on his head after assailants opened fire at him near his residence in Vijay Nagar.

The attack is believed to be the fallout of a complaint that Joshi had lodged at Vijay Nagar police station on July 16 stating that some people were harassing his niece.

Locals claimed that Vikram Joshi was riding a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him.

In the CCTV footage, the bike can be seen swerving suddenly and in no time, a group of men surround the bike and start pulling and hitting the rider.

The two children can be seen running away the moment the bike falls.

Eight people were arrested in connection with the shooting incident 

Meanwhile, local beat in-charge Raghvendra was put on suspension with immediate effect for not taking swift action and ignoring the complaint filed by the family of the victim.

Moreover, a departmental inquiry was also set up against the errant cop and circle officer -I was handed over the probe, sources said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

