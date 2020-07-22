STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New academic session in Goa likely from September even as state's COVID-19 tally crosses 4000 mark

The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa education department is expecting to start the new academic session from September this year, state education director Santosh Amonkar has said.

The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The state education department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.

"But that doesnt seem to be happening now looking at the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. We are expecting that at least by September we should be able to start the schools," Amonkar told PTI.

"Even if we start the schools, it would be in a staggered manner. Higher classes like standard XII would start first," he said, adding that students in higher classes are able to maintain social distancing and abide by the guidelines.

Amonkar said schools have been asked to begin online classes for students, but due to issues related to connectivity and gadgets, the number of students is less for such classes.

"The government has already instructed that teachers should help the students who could not make it to the online classes," he said.

Amonkar said the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to reduce the syllabus for the new academic year by 28 to 30 per cent.

"The syllabus will have to be reduced further, if there is further delay in the resumption of schools, he added.

The move comes amid the state's COVID-19 cases crossing the 4,000-mark and reaching 4,027 on Tuesday with 174 new detections, the state Health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 26, a health bulletin said.

A total of 88 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 2,449, it said.

The deceased included two men and a woman.

Goa now has 1,552 active cases.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,027, new cases 174, deaths 26, discharged 2,449, active cases 1,552, samples tested till date: 1,11,296.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Goa Lockdown
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp