STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Newborn baby of COVID-19 infected mother tests negative for coronavirus in Arunachal

The baby boy was delivered through a Lower Segment Cesarian Section (LSCS) conducted by a team of doctors at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Published: 22nd July 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Much to the relief of the authorities of a state-run hospital in Arunachal Pradesh, the newborn baby of a COVID-19 infected mother has tested negative for coronavirus in the antigen test, officials said.

The baby boy was delivered through a Lower Segment Cesarian Section (LSCS) conducted by a team of doctors at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here on Tuesday evening.

"The infant's result came out negative after the antigen test and he was handed over to the patients relatives for taking care, as the mother is undergoing treatment at the Covid centre in the hospital," TRIHMS Associate Professor (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) Marina Panging said.

The baby weighs 3 kg and will undergo RT-PCR test on Wednesday, according to TRHIMS officials Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the team of doctors for successfully conducting the caesarean section on the pregnant woman who is infected with COVID-19.

"TRIHMS, Naharlagun yesterday carried out its 1st #COVID19 OT case on expecting mother who delivered healthy baby boy through LSCS surgery. Antigen test for new born is negative. Congratulations to medical team for carrying out the task amidst all risk," Khandu tweeted.

The team of doctors including Dr Paya Liyak, Dr Amita Tapir and Dr Dhurbajyoti Sarkar along with OT assistant and sanitary assistants successfully conducted the surgery.

The infant was delivered at 7.20 pm on Tuesday.

The woman, who was initially admitted at the Rama Krishna Mission (RKM) Hospital here but was referred to TRIHMS on Tuesday after she tested positive for COVID-19.

"She was in the terminal stage of pregnancy. The team of doctors decided to conduct the caesarean section as per the standard operating procedure. This is her third pregnancy," TRIHMS Deputy Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Taw Kaki said.

TRIHMS is the lone medical college in the state.

The RKM Hospital authorities suspended all the services till July 23 after detection of the COVID-19 positive case.

Hospital secretary Swami Vishweshananda said that the OPD, emergency section, labour room and operation theatre will remain closed for three days for sanitisation and screening of health staff for contact tracing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 omo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp