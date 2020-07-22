STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust speaks to the media in Pune Wednesday July 22 2020.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust speaks to the media in Pune Wednesday July 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5, said Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday.

He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the programme, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we have decided that there will not be more than 200 people, including 150 invitees (at the event)," Giri told ANI.

"The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla temple, plant a tree and later do the 'bhoomi pujan'," he said.

The trust was formed by the government for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in line with the Supreme Court's ruling on November 9 last year.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

Giri said the main saints from Ayodhya and across the country, social workers and political leaders will be invited for the event.

He said that the temple will be ready within three and a half years.

"The structure has been almost finalised. The (designing) work of the temple has been given to the Sompura family who designed the Somnath Temple, Amba Temple, Swaminarayan Temple in Delhi. L&T will carry out the construction work. The company is going to work without any profit but we will give them a nominal profit. We are confident that the construction of the temple will be completed within three and a half years," he said.

