STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rapid IAF deployment in Ladakh amid standoff with China has sent strong message: Rajnath

The Defence Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Air Force Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan)

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Commanders’ Conference

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday praised the quick deployment by the Indian Air Force at the Line of Actual Control during the ongoing standoff with China and asked them to be prepared for any eventuality.

“The Defence Minister stated that the professional manner in which the IAF conducted the air strikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to adversaries,” said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The spokesperson added, “The Defence Minister alluded to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC and urged the IAF to stand ready to handle any eventuality.”

The Defence Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Air Force Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan). The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, welcomed the Defence Minister and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence.

Air Chief Bhadauria emphasized the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at short notice for ensuring a robust response. In his address to the Commanders, the Air Chief stated that the IAF was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats and the units were ready to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable.

Rajnath Singh praised the IAF's contribution in supporting the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the role played during several HADR missions. He highlighted the need to achieve self-reliance in defence production and noted that the theme chosen for this AFCC – ‘IAF in the Next Decade’ - was very apt for enhancing efforts towards indigenisation in the days to come.

The Defence Minister concluded by acknowledging the IAF’s role in adapting to changes in technology and adopting emerging capabilities in Nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Space domains. He assured the commanders that all requirements of the Armed Forces, whether financial or otherwise, would be fulfilled.

During the three-day conference, commanders will review the current operational scenario and deployments before deliberating on building the IAF capabilities in the next decade to tackle all emerging threats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Indian Air Force India-China standoff
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp