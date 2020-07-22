STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three Northeast states reel under floods, Assam worst hit with 87 deaths

The latest casualties were reported from Nagaon and Morigaon districts of Central Assam. Combined with 26 deaths in the rain-triggered landslides earlier, 113 people died so far.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

The water level of Brahmaputra River rises to the base of the 1671 Saraighat memorial as the river swells due to incessant rains at Machkhowa in Guwahati Tuesday July 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two more people died in the floods in Assam on Tuesday where the toll swelled to 87 while the situation was no better in Arunchal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The latest casualties were reported from Nagaon and Morigaon districts of Central Assam. Combined with 26 deaths in the rain-triggered landslides earlier, 113 people died so far.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 24.19 lakh people from 2,323 villages and localities across 24 districts are  reeling under the flood. Cropland affected was in areas of over 1.10 lakh hectares. 

Altogether 397 relief camps in 16 districts were still operational where 44,498 of the marooned were taking shelter. The State Disaster Response Force, police and locals were engaged in rescue operations.

Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Gaurang, Kushiyara and Sankosh were flowing above the danger level at several places.

The Siang in Arunachal, which along with two other rivers flow down to Assam and form the Brahmaputra, was also in a spate. At Kaziranga National Park, 116 animals, including 11 rhinos, have perished so far due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. 

The Garo Hills region of Meghalaya is also battling a flood. According to official sources, five people lost their lives there while an estimated one lakh others were affected.

In a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and assured him of all possible support to the state from the Centre.

NDRF has positioned 122 teams across the country to tackle the flood and heavy rain situation during the ongoing monsoon season, a force spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He said 85 rescue and relief teams have been pre-positioned in "vulnerable" states and all its 12 battalions across the country have been alerted and asked to be prepared to tackle any flood situation caused by heavy rains.

He said these teams are positioned in 20 states with a maximum of 19 in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, the two states facing flood situation.

Nine teams have been deployed in Gujarat, seven in Maharashtra, six teams each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Karnataka and three each in Kerala, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Besides, one team each has been deployed in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura; two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Apart from this, 37 teams are permanently stationed in 23 states at the regional response centers (RRCs) of the NDRF.

"A total of 122 self-contained teams of NDRF comprising trained responders like doctors, divers, paramedics and engineers have been deployed for rains and flood rescue task."

"They are equipped with adequate boats and other flood rescue and life-saving equipment and they are on the alert to deal with any eventuality," the spokesperson said.

The composition of these teams is not uniform and the number of rescuers ranges from 25-45.

The force, the spokesperson said, is in constant touch with various state governments to chalk out combat strategies.

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Tuesday offered to extend support to India. The offer was made by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, at a daily press briefing

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Floods Northeast Floods Assam Floods
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp