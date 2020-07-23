STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for Chinese rakhis fall ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival

The local traders are also not buying or selling Chinese rakhis for Rakshabandhan and said that India-made rakhis are also increasing employment among locals.

Women are preferring India-made rakhis to Chinese rakhis.

Women are preferring India-made rakhis to Chinese rakhis. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, the demand for Chinese rakhis have fallen this year, according to shopkeepers from several parts of the country.

People are refusing to buy Chinese rakhis due to tensions between India and China. Women are preferring India-made rakhis to Chinese rakhis. The locals also intend to boost the Indian economy by buying local rakhis.

In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Aanchal, a customer, said, "We always used to get Chinese rakhis. This year I am buying India-made rakhi. Why should we boost the economy of a country that is a threat to us? I would not tie a rakhi to my brothers which are made in China, the country that attacks our soldier brothers."

"We are not going to buy any Chinese products. This is beneficial for the local artisans as well. I would appeal to all to buy India made rakhis only," she added.

The local traders are also not buying or selling Chinese rakhis for Rakshabandhan. The traders said that India-made rakhis are also increasing employment among locals.

"Customers are refusing to buy Chinese rakhis. Their first question is whether the rakhi is Chinese or not. Local handmade rakhis are selling. This would also affect the Chinese market, and benefit the locals. The money used to go abroad earlier, now it stays within the country," said Mahesh Kumar, shopkeeper.

Similarly, customers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have said that they will buy India-made rakhis only.

"We have to courier rakhis so we are here. We will buy Indian rakhis only. We are checking if the rakhi is Indian or not. We won't buy Chinese rakhis at any cost. Be Indian buy Indian," said Sanjana, a customer.

"There is a demand for India-made rakhis only. No one bought Chinese rakhi. We have got rakhis from Jaipur and Kolkata. Less people are stepping out due to COVID-19," said Ajay, shopkeeper.

