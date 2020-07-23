STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark, record 1,129 fatalities and 45,720 new cases in last 24 hours

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 23rd July 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Flight passengers outside NSCBI Airport during weekly two-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Kolkata Thursday July 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Around 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far.

Maharashtra (10,576), Tamil Nadu (5,849), Karnataka (4,764), Uttar Pradesh (2,300), West Bengal (2,291), Telangana (1,554), Bihar (1,417), Assam (1,390), Delhi (1,227), Odisha (1,078), Kerala (1,038) and Gujarat (1,020) contributed  to around 75 per cent of the total single-day spike of 45,720.

Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from Karnataka, 39 from West Bengal, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 28 from Gujarat, 14 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana and Jharkhand have reported nine fatalities each followed by Haryana with eight deaths, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan six each, Odisha five, Goa and Uttarakhand two each while Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Chandigarh have registered a fatality each.

The number of tests for detection of the COVID-19 has crossed the 15 crore-mark in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the total 29,861 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,556 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,719 deaths, Tamil Nadu 3,144, Gujarat 2,224, Karnataka 1,519, Uttar Pradesh 1,263, West Bengal 1,221, Andhra Pradesh 823 and Madhya Pradesh 770.

So far, 583 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 438 in Telangana, 372 in Haryana, 273 in Jammu and Kashmir, 269 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 108 in Odisha, 64 in Assam and Jharkhand each, 57 in Uttarakhand and 45 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 31 deaths, Chhattisgarh 29, Goa 28, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 9, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatality each.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,37,607 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,86,492, Delhi at 1,26,323, Karnataka at 75,833, Andhra Pradesh at 64,713, Uttar Pradesh at 55,588, Gujarat at 51,399 and West Bengal at 49,321.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 49,259  in Telangana, 32,334 in Rajasthan, 30,369 in Bihar, 28,186 in Haryana, 26,772 in Assam and 24,842 in Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha has reported 19,835 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 15,711, Kerala 15,032, while Punjab has 11,301 cases.

A total of 6,485 have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 5,968 in Chhattisgarh, 5,300 in Uttarakhand, 4,176 in Goa, 3,449 in Tripura, 2,300 in Puducherry, 2,060 in Manipur, 1,725 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,206 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 1,084 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 949, Chandigarh 793 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 733 cases.

Meghalaya has reported 514 cases, Sikkim 438 and Mizoram has registered 317 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 221 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp