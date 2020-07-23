STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra adds 9,895 new COVID-19 cases; takes tally to  3,47,502

At present, there are 1,40,395 active cases in the state, where so far,17,37,716 people have been tested for the viral disease.

Health workers wear PPE kits before conducting medical check-up of the residents of Kurar village amid surge in COVID-19 cases at Malad East in Mumbai Monday July 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra registered 9,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502, while 298 more patients succumbed to the infection, 55 of them in Mumbai, the health department said.

With 298 deaths, the toll increased to 12,854, said a statement from the state health department.

It said 6,484 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,94,253.

At present, there are 1,40,395 active cases in the state, where so far,17,37,716 people have been tested for the viral disease.

Of the total new cases, Mumbai reported 1,245, Pune City 1,801, and its neighboring township Pimpri-Chinchwad 950 cases.

Aurangabad city recorded182 new cases, Nashik city 383 and Solapur city 171. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded 3,972 new cases and 130 deaths.

With this, the total cases in the MMR, which consists of Mumbai city and parts of its adjoining districts, rose to 2,13,950, while the death toll shot up to 8649.

Mumbai alone has 1,05,923 cases, while 55 deaths on Thursday raised the toll is 5930.

Among the worst-hit satellite cities in the MMR, Thane city saw its COVID-19 tally rising to 18,320, while Kalyan- Dombivli has recorded 19,880 cases so far.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is55.9 percent and the fatality rate 3.7 percent, the release said.

Currently, 8,74,267people are in-home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,47,502, new cases 9,895, deaths 12,854, discharged 1,94,253, active cases 1,40,395, people tested so far 17,37,716.

