Officer suspended for objectionable WhatsApp post: Maharashtra Minister

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Thursday said that an officer of the department in Beed district has been suspended for posting "objectionable" content on a WhatsApp group of anganwadi workers.

The minister said this in a statement.

The officer posted at the Beed urban center of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) had "mischievously put objectionable photos and comments" on a WhatsApp group of anganwadi sevikas, she said.

According to the minister, the group formed on the social messaging app was meant for discussing the daily work of anganwadi sevikas.

"The officer has been suspended and further action will be taken against him," Thakur said.

Strict action would also be taken against those trying to help him, she added.

Maharashtra Yashomati Thakur WhatsApp
