Pakistan approach in Kulbhushan Jadhav case farcical: India

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him.

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHIl:India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies for former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and said Islamabad had adopted a farcical approach in handling the case.

“Over the past one year, we had requested for unhindered consular access for Jadhav 12 times. Pakistan did not grant it. In the absence of an unimpeded and unhindered consular access as well as of the relevant documents, as a last resort, India tried to file a petition on July 18. However, our Pakistani lawyer informed that a review petition could not be filed in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Srivastava’s comments come days after the Pakistan Law and Justice Ministry filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav.

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 was the last date of filing a review petition against the death sentence awarded to him by a military court in Pakistan. 

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was given a death sentence by a Pakistan military court after being arrested on charges of espionage.

India had moved the ICJ in the case which stayed his execution and directed Pakistan to set up a review mechanism and grant immediate consular access to India.

Last week, India hit out at Pakistan and claimed that consular access was provided in an intimidating atmosphere with the presence of security officials.

“As the access was provided in a hindered manner, the Indian consular officers could not take Jadhav’s sign on the power of attorney and hence a review could not be filed in the Islamabad High Court,” Srivastava said.

Following India’s protests, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had offered India another visit without security cameras.

