Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, woman injured 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated ceasefire in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the last 24 hours, injuring a woman, an Army official said on Thursday.

In the first ceasefire violation on Wednesday night, Pakistani Army targeted civilian villages in forward areas along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in Kupwara district of North Kashmir), the official said.

A woman of Hajitra was injured in the Pakistani firing who was taken to a hospital and her condition is stable, he said.

In another incident on Thursday evening, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Naugam sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons, the official said.

He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression.