Soon, you can get your train tickets verified by examiner without any physical contact

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the date of resumption of train services is yet to be announced, the Indian Railways has developed a QR code based contactless ticket verification system.

The Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT arm of IRCTC, has rolled out the application, which was developed by the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, across the country. The application will enable ticket examiners to verify the reserved ticket details without contact.

In Southern Railway, the QR code based ticket verification system is expected to get implemented in the Chennai–New Delhi special train soon, said officials.

Upon booking the tickets, passengers will get the text alert and link for QR containing the details of the tickets. While entering the station or during inspection, the passenger has to click the link sent to the mobile phone and the QR code will get displayed in the browser.

“The TTEs should scan the QR code using Hand Held Terminal (HHT) or mobile phone that has an application developed by CRIS in a contactless fashion. Then, the application will automatically update the passengers who have turned up for the train, revealing occupancy details and number of vacant berths on a real time basis,” said official sources.

Apart from the hand held devices given by the railways, the QR code generated from the passenger mobile can be scanned through mobile phones that have QR code scanning feature.

The QR code can also be read using scanning applications available in the Google Play Store or iOS app store such as QR & Barcode Scanner and QR Code Reader, added sources.

Though regular train services remain suspended since March 22 on account of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the railways is operating over 200 special trains across India to facilitate emergency transportation of people.

In Tamil Nadu, seven special trains which were operated on the Tiruchchirappalli - Chengalpattu, Madurai – Villupuram, Coimbatore - Katpadi, Tiruchchirappalli – Chengalpattu, Arakkonam – Coimbatore, Coimbatore – Mayiladuturai and Tiruchchirappalli – Nagercoil routes since June 1 were cancelled as per the request of the state government. However, a bi-weekly special between Chennai and New Delhi is being operated even during the lockdown since May 10.

“The special train from New Delhi is being manned by TTEs of the Northern Railway and the QR code system is likely to be introduced in a few days,” said a senior railway official.

Steps to be followed:

1. Passenger will get text alert along with URL for QR code

2. While entering the station premises or during ticket checking, passenger has to click on the URL

3. QR code will get displayed in mobile browser (mobile phone should have internet connection)

4. TTE will scan the QR code using a handheld device or mobile phone without any physical contact

5 The details of the ticket will automatically get updated in the hand held device updating the number of vacancies on a real time basis.