STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SpiceJet to operate nine charter flights to Kyrgyzstan to repatriate over 1,500 Indian students

The low-cost carrier has operated over 400 charter flights to repatriate around 65,000 Indians from countries like Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Thursday said it will operate nine charter flights in association with bollywood actor Sonu Sood to repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan during the next two months.

"SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyztsan) to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today," the airline said in a press release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"SpiceJet will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. This special repatriation mission has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood," the press release noted.

The low-cost carrier has operated over 400 charter flights to repatriate around 65,000 Indians from countries like Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Till now, more than 1.24 million people have been infected and around 29,600 people have died due to coronavirus in India.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet Kyrgyztsan Sonu Sood Indians stranded
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp