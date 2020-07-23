STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tamil Nadu, Delhi staring at big COVID-19 waste disposal problem, says CPCB report

In what is expected to become a humongous challenge, certain states with heavy coronavirus load could soon run out of capacity to treat Covid-19 biomedical waste.

Published: 23rd July 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

PPE kits and other medical waste from Covid wards and testing centres disposed of at Ghazipur landfill

PPE kits and other medical waste from Covid wards and testing centres disposed of at Ghazipur landfill. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what is expected to become a humongous challenge, certain states with heavy coronavirus load could soon run out of capacity to treat Covid-19 biomedical waste.

Any sudden spike in Covid waste generation in those states could make matters critical for their disposal, according to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The report on generation of Covid-19 biomedical waste (BMW) and disposal submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) says about 101 metric ton per day of Covid-19 related biomedical waste is generated in the country.

This is in addition to the normal biomedical waste generation of about 609 MT per day.

“Available capacity for incineration of Covid-19 biomedical waste in the country is about 840 metric tons against the total generation of about 710 MT per day (101 + 609). It is estimated that 55 per cent of cumulative incinerator capacity in the country is being utilised,” it said.

However, Bihar, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttarakhand have utilised over 70 per cent of incinerator capacity and have been asked to look for alternative incinerators and disposal options.

Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, J&K, Himachal, Goa, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have gone for deep burial pits for waste disposal.

Maharashtra, which has the highest Covid-19 load, generates the highest (17.494 MT) biomedical waste per day, followed by Gujarat (11.693 MT) and Delhi (11.114 MT).

Look for standby facilities
States like TN that are short of capacity may identify standby facilities such as common hazardous waste incinerators and industrial captive incinerators, the report suggests

195
common biomedical waste treatment facilities are providing services of collection, transportation and disposal of Covid-19 waste from hospitals, isolation wards

Segregation to enhance capacity

Go for deep burial pits as the last option. Proper segregation of waste will also increase the disposal capacity of incinerators, the report suggested, saying it is not happening as of now

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Central Pollution Control Board
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp