Team Nadda likely to have both old, young faces as BJP vice-presidents

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With team J P Nadda all set to be unveiled, the spotlight will be on possible changes in the set of 12 vice presidents, as the BJP is likely to stick with the choice of experience and youth.

Nadda is expected to draw two-third of his team from the talent basket of less than 60 years of age, while remaining one-third may consist of the experienced functionaries.

The BJP chief is likely to take a leaf out of his predecessor Amit Shah, who had picked up a team of 11 vice-presidents, mostly in their 50s or early 60s, within a month after taking charge of the saffron outfit in 2014. Out of the 11 party vice- presidents, eight are now in their 60s, while barring a few, most of them are seen within the party as organisationally inactive.

Shah had constituted his team in 2014 within a few days after his formal election as the party chief by bringing in new faces, and four-fifth of his team being less than 60 years of age.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be missing out from team Nadda on the basis of ‘one man, one post’ policy, sources said, while adding that former CMs Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje, both 67, look unlikely to continue as party vice presidents.

“The likes of BJP vice presidents Uma Bharti, 61, and Renu Devi, 57, haven’t been organisationally active in the party. Nadda may find their replacements,” sources added. The BJP vice-presidents

Om Prakash Mathur, 67, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, 62, and Prabhat Jha, 63, have been shouldering organisational responsibilities.

Mathur was the in-charge for the recent assembly elections in Jharkhand, while Jha is party in-charge for Punjab, besides being a key Central leader for Madhya Pradesh.

Sahasrabuddhe is in-charge for MP, who played a key role in the formation of the BJP government in the state.