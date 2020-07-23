STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Team Nadda likely to have both old, young faces as BJP vice-presidents

Nadda is expected to draw two-third of his team from the talent basket of less than 60 years of age, while remaining one-third may consist of the experienced functionaries. 

Published: 23rd July 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With team J P Nadda all set to be unveiled, the spotlight will be on possible changes in the set of 12 vice presidents, as the BJP is likely to stick with the choice of experience and youth. 

Nadda is expected to draw two-third of his team from the talent basket of less than 60 years of age, while remaining one-third may consist of the experienced functionaries. 

The BJP chief is likely to take a leaf out of his predecessor Amit Shah, who had picked up a team of 11 vice-presidents, mostly in their 50s or early 60s, within a month after taking charge of the saffron outfit in 2014. Out of the 11 party vice- presidents, eight are now in their 60s, while barring a few, most of them are seen within the party as organisationally inactive.

Shah had constituted his team in 2014 within a few days after his formal election as the party chief by bringing in new faces, and four-fifth of his team being less than 60 years of age. 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be missing out from team Nadda on the basis of ‘one man, one post’ policy, sources said, while adding that former CMs Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje, both 67, look unlikely to continue as party vice presidents. 

“The likes of BJP vice presidents Uma Bharti, 61, and Renu Devi, 57, haven’t been organisationally active in the party. Nadda may find their replacements,” sources added. The BJP vice-presidents

Om Prakash Mathur, 67, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, 62, and Prabhat Jha, 63, have been shouldering organisational responsibilities.

Mathur was the in-charge for the recent assembly elections in Jharkhand, while Jha is party in-charge for Punjab, besides being a key Central leader for Madhya Pradesh.

Sahasrabuddhe is in-charge for MP, who played a key role in the formation of the BJP government in the state.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
J P Nadda BJP Amit Shah Shivraj Singh Chouhan Raman Singh Vasundhara Raje
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp