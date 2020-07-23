Uddhav undecided over attending Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A debate seems to have started whether Uddhav Thackeray will attend the bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya or not.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister is reportedly in a dilemma as he hasn’t been invited by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust yet for the three-day ceremony beginning August 5, though Shiv Sena leader and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut had earlier said Thackeray did not need an invitation to go to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan.

“Thackeray thought he would be invited as CM of a big state and president of a party that played a major role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. But the BJP-RSS have shown their true colours. The CM doesn’t want to be an unwanted guest and get insulted. So, he may visit later, after the event,” said a source.

However, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has written to the Trust asking that Thackeray be invited as the chief guest as the party had contributed a lot in the Ram Mandir movement.

A Sena leader said the temple was for all Hindus, but the BJP was trying to make it a party event.

“The Trust shouldn’t have done politics over the bhoomi pujan. It has only invited people who belong to the BJP-RSS and their affiliates,” said the Sena leader.

