West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark with 2,436 new cases

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test at a center in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test at a center in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday with a record 2,436 new cases reported in 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The state's total number of cases was at 51,757 following the detection of fresh infections, it said.

Thirty-four fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,225, said the bulletin issued by the department in the evening.

Most of the new deaths were reported from Kolkata where 19 people lost their lives.

The state also saw the highest discharge of people after recovery. A total of 2,006 people were discharged during the last 24 hours. There are 18,846 active cases in the state at present.

Since Wednesday, 14,558 samples were tested in the state.

