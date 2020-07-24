STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another jolt for MP Congress as party loses its third MLA to BJP in two weeks

At the BJP headquarters, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the exodus of Congress MLAs clearly tells that the opposition is now confined to Twitter.

Published: 24th July 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The opposition Congress suffered another jolt on Thursday with its Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel resigning from the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha membership and joining the ruling BJP.

Three first-time Congress legislators, including Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar and Patel, have joined the BJP within the last 11 days. Since March, 25 Congress MLAs have deserted the party and joined the BJP. 

With Thursday’s development, the Congress’s strength in the Assembly is down to 89. The BJP with 107 members and support of at least five more allied MLAs has a majority on its own in the present 203-member Vidhan Sabha. The Election Commission will now have to conduct bypolls to 27 Assembly seats by September. 

“There isn’t selfish interest in it... I’ve made this decision for my constituency’s development and am submitting a list of demands to the CM,” Patel said, after accepting the BJP’s membership. 

At the BJP headquarters, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the exodus of Congress MLAs clearly tells that the opposition is now confined to Twitter.

“How can there be place for Narayan in Congress, which is even questioning the Ram Temple construction start at Ayodhya. While the Congress is ruled by one family in Delhi, a single person (Kamal Nath) is calling the shots in Madhya Pradesh. He has no time for his MLAs and the results are for all to see,” 
said Chouhan.

Both Kasdekar and Patel are considered ex-PCC chief Arun Yadav’s loyalists. Another Congress MLA from Khargone district, who is said to be close to Yadav, too is reportedly in touch with the BJP.

According to BJP sources, at least five to six more Congress MLAs are eager to join the BJP in the weeks to come.

But the Congress also managed to draw blood a few hours later when a former MP minister and expelled BJP leader KL Agrawal joined the party in Bhopal.  

“I’ve watched development take place in the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath government and also saw BJP’s money bag politics. I’ve decided to join the Congress for ensuring future development of MP,” said Agrawal.

According to Congress insiders, Agrawal could be fielded from Bamori in the bypoll against Scindia loyalist and Cabinet minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya.

In  2018, Agrawal came third as a rebel candidate from the seat, but ensured the defeat of the official BJP candidate.

“This is just the beginning of jolts to BJP. Some will happen in full public glare, while others will take place behind the curtains,” Congress state chief Kamal Nath said. 

Assembly  bypoll deferred

The EC deferred bypoll for one Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats, including one in MP, owing to “some extraordinary circumstances peculiar to these constituencies”.

On Friday, it  will discuss the new schedule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Congress BJP Pradyuman Singh Lodhi Sumitra Devi Kasdekar Narayan Patel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp