Behave in Gandhian way: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells his MLAs amid Raj Bhawan 'dharna'

State Congress MLAs in the Gehlot camp are sitting on a 'dharna' on the Raj Bhawan lawns demanding a session of the state assembly be called.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs in Rajasthan sit in a 'dharna' at Raj Bhavan lawns in Jaipur

Congress MLAs in Rajasthan sit in a 'dharna' at Raj Bhavan lawns in Jaipur. (photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a 'dharna' at the Raj Bhavan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation is desirable, sources said.

State Congress MLAs in the Gehlot camp are sitting on a 'dharna' on the Raj Bhawan lawns here, demanding a session of the state assembly be called. "The chief minister has requested all MLAs to behave in the Gandhian way and we do not want any confrontation," a source said.

The source added that it has never happened in the history of the country that the Governor has not given approval to call an assembly session. "The Governor is bound by the decisions of the Cabinet. It seems that Cabinet's proposal to call an assembly session has not been approved (by the Governor) under pressure from higher-ups," the source said.

