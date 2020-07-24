STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan

The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the 'inaction' of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly.

Published: 24th July 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the ruling party to retain majority in the assembly.

The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the 'inaction' of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly.

The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday.

The Speaker passed an order on September 18 last year declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as an integral part of the Congress.

The BSP MLAs had joined the Congress as a group after the 2018 assembly polls to avoid action under the anti-defection law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Madan Dilawar Rajasthan High Court Bahujan Samaj Party Congress Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp