BJP RS member Saroj Pandey seeks liquor ban as 'Rakhi gift' but Chhattisgarh CM sends her 'saree'

The BJP MP sent a rakhi along with her letter addressed to the Chief Minister reminding him about the pledge made by the Congress party in its manifesto on enforcing the liquor ban. 

Published: 24th July 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Saroj Pandey

BJP MP Saroj Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh, Saroj Pandey, had sent a rakhi to the Congress Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel and sought the ‘liquor ban’ across the state as a gift in return. But, the situation soon turned into a political tussle between the two parties. 

Baghel instead offered her the gift of his choice — 'Lugra' a traditional Chhattisgarhi saree and stated that his government has already initiated steps towards imposing prohibition in the state.

The CM responded to Pandey, “I would have been happy, had you thought of sending the rakhi to the Prime Minister and the former Chief Minister Raman Singh reminding them of their promises."

The BJP MP sent a rakhi along with her letter addressed to the Chief Minister reminding him about the pledge made by the Congress party in its manifesto on enforcing the liquor ban ahead of the Assembly elections 2018.

“On the basis of your promise, the sisters of Chhattisgarh blessed and reposed a trust following which you became the Chief Minister. In Chhattisgarh, a special importance remains attached to the sisters who await the day of Raksha Bandhan. And the brothers offer her gift,” Pandey stated in her letter.

She attempted to awaken the memory of the Chief Minister citing that the he should follow ‘Raj-dharam’ by fulfiling the promises the party made to the people.

“This Raksha Bandhan the Chhattisgarh sisters can be given a gift by fulfilling the promise on total liquor ban," the senior BJP leader said.

Ban on liquor sale was one of the key promises by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, the move apparently won the appreciation from the women who constitute nearly fifty per cent of the voters in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress government had in February 2019 declared to constitute three committees comprising experts, social workers and legislators to study the prospect of prohibition in the state.

