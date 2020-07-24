Congress MLA staying in Fairmont Hotel admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

By Online Desk

Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi confirms that Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to hospital after complaining of breathing problems.

He is among the MLAs residing at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. He has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

Rajasthan: Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, after he complained of breathing problem. He is one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mLOXZW2tpB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Fairmont is a five-star hotel where the senior congress leaders, supporting Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in the ongoing state Congress crisis, are holed up.

The development had come even as Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.



(Inputs from ANI)