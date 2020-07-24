STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC dismisses plea against Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in Ayodhya

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain 'Bhoomi Pujan' saying it is in violation of Covid-19 protocol prescribed by the central government.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

A Kar Sevak cleans a model of the Ram Temple at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to restrain 'Bhoomi Pujan' for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The event, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited, will be held on August 5. The PIL was filed by Saket Gokhale, a Mumbai-based social activist.

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain 'Bhoomi Pujan' saying it is in violation of Covid-19 protocol prescribed by the central government.

According to the petitioner, about three hundred people have been invited at a single place on August 5 and that may violate the protocol prescribed by the Centre and UP government as ‘social and physical distancing’ to combat Covid-19 cannot be maintained during the event.

The petitioner further said that such an event, which may attract public gathering at the site, must not be allowed by the state government.

The Bench, however, refused to interfere in the matter saying the entire petition for writ was based on assumptions and there was no foundation for apprehending violation of the prescribed protocol.

It further added: “At present, we expect the organisers and the government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure all the protocols applicable for social and physical distancing. In view of whatever stated above, we do not find any just reason to interfere in the matter. The writ petition hence is dismissed.”

Bhoomi Pujan Ayodhya Ram Temple Ram Mandir PM Modi
