STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh government, DGP over 'self-immolation' attempt by mother-daughter duo

The commission has given four weeks' time for the response, seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the guilty and the action taken on the complaint reportedly lodged by the victims.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police chief of the state over reports of a mother-daughter duo attempting self-immolation in Lucknow due to alleged inaction by authorities in a case.

Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that the recourse taken by the victims cannot be justified but it indicates towards the "reckless attitude of the authorities", who "seemingly failed to take a timely action" on a complaint lodged by the victims.

"The National Human Rights Commission has issued to notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Uttar Pradesh after taking sou moto cognisance of media reports that due to the alleged inaction by the authorities on their complaint of sexual harassment, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on July 17," the rights panel said in a statement.

It said that the woman with 90 per cent burn injuries died and her daughter with 15 per cent burns is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital.

The commission has given four weeks' time for the response, seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the guilty and the action taken on the complaint reportedly lodged by the victims, the statement said.

It added that the report must include the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured woman, her health conditions and any relief given by the authorities to the injured and the aggrieved family. "This is a serious issue of violation of human rights. Had a timely action been initiated, the women may not have been forced to take such an extreme steps," the commission observed.

According to media reports, the family members of the victims have also alleged "ill-treatment by police personnel and the doctors at the Civil Hospital, when the son of the deceased woman visited her in the hospital". Four people have been arrested by the police, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh government NHRC UP women immolation UP CMO immolation Uttar Pradesh Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial. (Image for representation | PTI)
COVID-19 deaths: Telangana state govt says 10 a day, cemetery says 30+
Muslims offer prayers outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia following Turkey's Council of State's decision that paved the way the landmark monument be turned from a museum into a mosque. (Photo | AP)
Turkey's Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp