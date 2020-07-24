Patna diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Bihar Police is motivating its personnel to help people by donating their plasma.

By Rajesh K Thakur
Cops donate plasma after Covid recovery
The Bihar Police is motivating its personnel to help people by donating their plasma. Several cops have recovered from the coronavirus disease in the state and are now helping the fight against Covid-19 by donating their plasma. Three cops from Nalanda district recently their plasma at AIIMS in Patna. The donor cops were felicitated with citations and mementos by senior police officers in Nalanda. According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, more than 202 cops have recovered so far while over 650 are down with the infection.

SAMAGRA app helping railway passengers: Official
An app developed by the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway in Bihar has become an instant hit with the passengers. The SAMAGRA ( Samastipur Mandal App for General Railways Assistance) app helps people get information about their journey or other passenger services from division. “It is being widely used for getting information related to journey and other services,” said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Spokesperson for the ECR’s Samastipur Division. He said that people are downloading this app on their Android smartphones to get instant information. “This app is also a lot to employees of the division’s commercial department for preparing details of tickets checking, reservations, and parcel booking,” he said.

Patna zoo loses one of its male giraffes 
The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, well known as Patna Zoo, lost one of its male giraffes after a fortnight of illness. The giraffe died due to the problems caused by pulmonary tuberculosis, as per the preliminary medical report. Zoo Director Amit Kumar said that a team of doctors was involved in the treatment of the giraffe. They also got counsel from veterinarians from Hyderabad and Alipur zoos. “Despite all efforts, the giraffe succumbed to illness on July 16,” he said. The giraffe was brought to the zoo in 2006 under the animal-swapping program at the age of 1 year.

Fodder delivery vans to help stray bovines
Bihar Agriculture Minister Dr Prem Kumar recently flagged-off ‘Fodder Delivery Vans’ in Gaya to distribute fodder to stray bovines during the lockdown. The vans will provide food to strays usually who are finding it hard to survive during these times. The number of these animals has in decline in Bihar and their population fell by 66.54% as per the 19th and 20th Livestock census. Kumar said every living being needs food and fodder. He also urged the people to feed the cattle and animals compassionately.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

