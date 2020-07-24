STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Progress of disengagement encouraging: UK envoy on LAC standoff

Sir Philip Barton said was the UK was aware of the challenges posed by some Chinese actions and that London has been working with its close allies like the US to deal with them.

Published: 24th July 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region.

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region. (File photo| AP)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton on Thursday said that the progress of disengagement between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was encouraging.

“I would like to say that the progress we have seen in managing the tensions and the commitment the two special representatives of India and China made on boundary question to disengage and de-escalate is welcome,” he said.

Barton said was the UK was aware of the challenges posed by some Chinese actions and that London has been working with its close allies like the US to deal with them.

At an online media briefing, Barton referred to China's imposition of a controversial security law in Hong Kong, the "tragic loss" of lives of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley clashes and cases of human rights abuses by China against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

At the same time, he said the UK hopes for constructive engagement with China.

"There are challenges around the world on all sorts of Chinese actions; for us Hong Kong particularly is a focus. Clearly for India the LAC (Line of Actual Control) is a particular focus. These are concerning things," he said.

"We are clear sighted about the challenges China posed in the region as well as around the world. The UK wants to work with China. We hope for positive and constructive engagement and strive for that. But there are challenges for us. Hong Kong is a particular challenge," Sir Barton said.

The ties between the UK and China came under severe strain after Beijing imposed the new security law in Hong Kong.

The UK maintains that the law undermined the Joint Declaration under which Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997.

The envoy indicated that it is going to work with its allies like the US to deal with challenging situations.

"Yes we do collaborate with people who have a common and shared interest with us including in relations to actions by countries that are against our interests," Sir Barton said, when asked about China's aggressive behavior in eastern Ladakh, Hong Kong and South China Sea.

On India's border row with China, the envoy hoped both sides will be able to de-escalate tension through talks.

"Our hope would be that there can be de-escalation, and tensions do seem to have eased over the last week or two after the tragic loss of lives and our condolences to the Indian personnel who lost their lives," Sir Barton added.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, triggering massive escalation of tensions between the two sides.

However, both sides agreed to de-escalate tension by withdrawing troops from friction points following a series of diplomatic and military talks.

"I would like to say that the progress we have seen in managing the tensions and the commitment the two special representatives made on boundary question on July 5 to disengage and de-escalate is welcome," the newly-appointed envoy said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held nearly two-hour-long telephonic conversation on July 5 to bring down tension between armies of the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides began a limited disengagement process from the next day.

Doval and Wang are Special Representatives for the boundary talks.

On ties with India, Sir Barton said the trade ministers of India and the UK will hold talks on Friday to explore ways to expand trade and economic engagements.

"I am optimistic that now we left the European Union, we really can invigorate our commercial relations," he said.

On whether the UK was looking at firming up a free trade agreement with India, the British high commissioner said: "Both sides will discuss issues related to deepening of trade and business ties. Both sides will talk on trade barriers, more investments."

Asked whether India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) initiative is a protectionist move, he said, he did not believe so.

"I do not see a particular challenge. In fact it is quite the opposite. They seem to be reaching out and welcoming (foreign investment)."

Replying to a question on activities by Sikh separatist group 'Sikhs for Justice' in the UK, the envoy said the UK believe in freedom of protest and freedom of expression, but actions will be taken if anyone violates the law.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sir Philip Barton India-China Border Standoff Line of Actual Control LAC standoff Ladakh Clashes Galwan Valley Clashes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp