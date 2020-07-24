STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC to hear on August 10 plea for direction to Goa Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The top court had on June 16 agreed to hear the plea filed by Girish Chodankar, President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, and issued notice on it.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:21 PM

Goa Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar

Goa Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on August 10 a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July last year.

The apex court, which had last month issued notice and sought responses from the office of the assembly Speaker and the 10 MLAs on the plea, was informed that some of the respondents have not been served yet.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the unserved respondents be served through e-mail and WhatsApp.

"Counsel for the respondents pray for and is granted two weeks time to file their reply. Permission is granted to serve the unserved respondents through e-mail and WhatsApp. List on August 10," the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said in its order.

The top court had on June 16 agreed to hear the plea filed by Girish Chodankar, President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, and issued notice on it. In his plea, Chodankar has sought directions to restrain these 10 MLAs from participating in Assembly proceedings during pendency of the disqualification petition.

The plea has also sought the apex court's direction to restrain three MLAs -- Chandrakant Kavalekar, Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Rodrigues -- from functioning as ministers in Goa during the pendency of disqualification petition.

Chodankar has alleged in his plea that in July last year these 10 MLAs, purportedly claiming to form a two-third of Indian National Congress (INC), "decided to merge the said legislature party with the BJP" and accordingly addressed a communication to that effect to the Speaker.

The plea said that based on the communication, the Speaker was pleased to take note of the "alleged merger of INC's legislative party in the Goa legislative Assembly, and allotted these ten MLA's seats in the Assembly along with the members of the BJP".

It said that nine out of these 10 had contested as Congress candidates and were elected as MLA in the 2017 Assembly elections. It said one of these 10 had contested as Congress candidate and was elected as MLA in the 2019 Assembly bye-election.

In his plea, Chodankar said he had filed a disqualification petition on August 8 last year before the Speaker and had contended that these MLAs "had ex-facie incurred disqualification under Article 191(2) of the Constitution, read with para 2 of the Tenth Schedule, and are liable to be disqualified as member of the Legislative Assembly".

The petitioner has said the matter was heard on February 13 this year but he has neither received any communication from the office of Speaker nor has he been intimated of any order being passed on the disqualification petition.

Referring to an apex court judgement, the plea said the Speaker is required to decide a petition of this nature "within a reasonable period of time, and in any case, absent exceptional circumstances, within a period of 3 months".

  • chandrasekaran
    if bjp is in opposition and defections favor them courts will rule in no time. but when it comes to opposition parties court may not deliver justice at all. maharashtra was an exception because bjp bungled. otherwise courts would have given a long rope
    16 hours ago reply
