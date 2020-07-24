STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UAPA against FFI: Now Delhi Police decides to withdraw draconian anti-terror law against climate body

Published: 24th July 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Spamming can be irritating irrespective of how good the cause may be. But if it’s not done for unethical purposes, invoking a draconian anti-terror law to put the spammers out of business would be monstrous, as has happened with the Friday for Future India (FFI), the Indian chapter of a global climate movement by students led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The activists were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for sending thousands of emails to Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar criticising a draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020 notification.

On July 8, the Delhi Police Special Cell sent a notice to Endurance Domains Technology LLP, an internet service provider hosting FFI’s domain, asking it to block the group’s website for their “unlawful activities may disturb peace, sovereignty of India”.

The site was taken down two days later. But after the action snowballed into a big controversy, the police on Thursday claimed they have since remedied the error by withdrawing UAPA charges and serving a new notice under the IT Act.

The earlier notice said: “The website depicts objectionable contents and unlawful activities or terrorist acts, which are dangerous for the peace, tranquillity and sovereignty of India. The publication and transmission of such objectionable contents is a cognizable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.” 

“Govt muzzles young environmental voices,” the FFI tweeted.

“We don’t have any hatred or work against any particular leaders or the government. We are just concerned for our deteriorating environment,” said eight-year-old activist Licypriya Kangujam.

