STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP sees 145 per cent spike in COVID-19 cases in July after tests ramped up

The number of active infections in the state is 21,003, which accounts for 36 per cent of the state tally. 35,803 or 61.5% of the patients have recovered and 1,298 or 2.2% have died.

Published: 24th July 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects swab sample of a policeman for COVID-19 test after the authorities again imposed lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases in Sangli Thursday July 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ramped-up Covid-19 testing is revealing what has been feared in Uttar Pradesh: the state has registered a huge jump of around 145 per cent in coronavirus cases this month, registering 58,117 cases till Thursday, with the highest single-day spike of 2,529 cases.

Of the total, 35,803 or 61.5% of the patients have recovered and 1,298 or 2.2% have died.

The number of active infections in the state is 21,003, which accounts for 36 per cent of the state tally.

The state has scaled up daily sample testing to over 54,897 in the last 24 hours.

“CM Yogi Adityanath has told health authorities to further increase the daily testing to one lakh. The testing can include rapid antigen technique. The CM wants a large population covered for testing so that the fatality rate comes down,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi on Thursday.
An analysis shows more than half of the cases in the state were added in July alone.

The total number of cases till June 30 was 23,750 while 34,367 cases were reported this month. 

District-wise assessment of cases indicates that over 49% of the cases in UP are from 13 big cities of the state, including Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, Jhansi, Agra and Prayagraj.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said the surge is maximum in big cities. In terms of deaths (till Thursday), Kanpur leads (toll 142) followed by Meerut (100) and Agra (97).  Agra has topped the chart with a fatality rate of 6.70% among 75 districts of the state, according to the state health department data updated till July 22.

The city has recorded 1,446 cases and 97 deaths since the pandemic started in the state. The state’s first case was reported from Agra on March 2. 

Agra’s fatality rate is followed by Firozabad (6.50%), Pratapgarh (5.52%), Meerut (5.48%) and Kanpur (5.11%). However, state capital Lucknow, which is now topping the state tally with over 3,000 active cases, is at the 52nd position with a 1.28% fatality rate.

Shahjahanpur has the lowest death percentage of 0.24, according to the analysis done by the state health department. Pilibhit, Lakhimpur and Kasganj have reported no deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 UP Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp