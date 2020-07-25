13-year-old Rajasthani girl allegedly gang-raped by school manager, teachers over one year
The family of the girl alleged that the private school's manager, teachers and others had been raping her for one year.
JAIPUR: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her school manager, teachers, and others in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.
An FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered at Narayanpur Police Station under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC on Friday.
Apart from the school staff, some villagers have also been named in the FIR.
"The investigation in the case is going on. No arrest has been made so far," the police added.