COVID-19: Import licenses for rapid diagnostic kits of 3 firms canceled, 15 suspended by DCGI

The companies were issued a show-cause notice on July 17 asking why their import licenses shall not be canceled since the diagnostic kits of the manufacturers have been removed by USFDA

covid-19 test

A health worker collects a sample for a for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's drug regulator has canceled the rapid diagnostic kit import licenses of three firms and suspended that of 15 others saying the USFDA has removed the manufacturers from their list of coronavirus serology test kits with directions that they should not be distributed.

The three firms are Cadila Healthcare, MDAAC International, and N W Overseas while the 15 companies include Transasia Bio-Medicals, Cosmic Scientific, Inbios India, SD Biosensor, Accurex Biomedicals, Biohouse Solutions, and Trivitron Healthcare among others.

The companies were issued a show-cause notice on July 17 asking why their import licenses shall not be canceled since the diagnostic kits of the manufacturers have been removed by USFDA with the direction that it should not be distributed from the list of the product of serology test kits for COVID-19 disease, according to an official order by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

They were directed to submit their reply by July 20, failing which it would be presumed they have nothing to say in the matter and action deemed fit will be initiated under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

"Your response to the show cause notice has not been found satisfactory with respect to removal of said kit, by USFDA from their list mentioning not to distribute," the DCGI order issued to the 15 companies on July 21 stated.

"However, it has been mentioned by you to not to cancel your said import license for the above product. Therefore, in the public interest, your import license for the above product becomes inoperative and stands suspended, till further orders," it said.

As for the three companies whose licenses were canceled, the orders said, "Your response to the show cause notice has not been found satisfactory with respect to the removal of said kit, by USFDA from their list mentioning not to distribute."

"Further, it has been mentioned by you that you intend to surrender your license for the above product. Therefore, in the public interest, your import license for the above product becomes inoperative and stands canceled with immediate effect," the order issued on July 21 read.

