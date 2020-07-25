Criminal killed in 'encounter' with UP police in Barabanki

By PTI

BARABANKI: An alleged criminal who had 27 cases registered against him was killed in an encounter with police and the special task force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, officials said on Saturday.

Kamal Kishore alias Tinku Kapala, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, was injured in the gunfight on Barabanki road in Satrikh police station area on Friday night.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, an officer said.

Kapala, 42, was going on a motorcycle with his associate, who managed to escape and a search has been launched to nab him, Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.

Kapala had more than 27 cases registered in his name and police were searching for him for a long time.

He had killed two people during a dacoity at a jewellery shop in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow in 2019, according to the SP.