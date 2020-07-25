STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot changes headline from relief to Pilot

The Rajasthan CM paraded his MLAs at Raj Bhawan and demanded immediate Assembly session for floor test.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra interacting with Congress MLAs demanding an urgent Assembly session, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday | PTI

By Rajesh Asnani And Richa Sharma
Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI:  The political showdown in Rajasthan shifted to Raj Bhawan on Friday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding that Governor Kalraj Mishra call the Assembly session immediately for a confidence vote. By extension, Gehlot wants to smoke out the rebellion of 19 party lawmakers led by Sachin Pilot, shutting out all escape routes from disqualification, as the whip comes into play in the Assembly.

Confident about his numbers, Gehlot pressured the Governor to convene the House and brought in busloads of MLAs to stage a dharna at Raj Bhawan. The dharna ended around 8 pm after the Governor assured he will act on the request but wanted some points clarified. The state Cabinet later met to address the queries. One of the points in Mishra’s note was why the government wanted the session when it says it has a majority. He also wanted to know the agenda and said Gehlot’s letter on Thursday did not indicate the state Cabinet’s approval to the request.

“With an open heart, the Governor said he will abide by the Constitution without pressure and ill-will. He said that he has sent some directives to the CM and if gets a satisfactory response, he will be bound by Article 174 of the Constitution to call the session. We have full faith in him,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The nice words were in sharp contrast to the drama earlier in the day, when Gehlot accused the Governor of sitting on his request perhaps due to pressure from the top. Alleging a BJP conspiracy behind the delay, he asserted, “we wrote to him yesterday requesting early convening of the session and waited all night, but there was no response. It is beyond comprehension what kind of forces would compel the Governor to delay such a simple process.” Gehlot went on to say, “the entire state is with us. People are with us.

If the masses surround the Raj Bhawan in protest, we will not be responsible,” drawing a sharp response from the BJP.  Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court asked Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to maintain status quo and not to act against the rebels till further orders. In Delhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal shared his anguish. “If judges of high courts are not going to follow orders laid down by five judges of the Supreme Court, then I might as well take off my robes,” he remarked. 

Bound by Cabinet advice
The Governor has no option but to accept the recommendation of the chief minister to convene the Assembly session, legal experts said, adding he is duty-bound to follow the advice of the Cabinet

Poser to chief minister
“Before I could consult experts, you gave out a statement that Raj Bhavan is gheraoed. If you can’t protect the Governor, then how can you protect the state?” the Governor wrote to Gehlot

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan political crisis Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp