STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Governor is bound by cabinet’s advice, say constitutional experts

Experts say Rajasthan governor should call Assembly session to conduct the floor test.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot along with Congress leaders outside Raj Bhawan in Jaipur | PTI

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the political crisis in Rajasthan getting murkier, constitutional experts have opined that the governor has to abide by the advice of the council of ministers, and will have to call the session of the assembly according to the constitution so that the ruling government can prove its majority.

Former secretary-general and constitutional expert P D T Achary said: “The governor is a constitutional authority, and his role is to summon, dissolve and provoke the House, and nothing beyond that as far as proceedings of the House are concerned.” “If the governor has any doubts about how the proceedings of the House would be conducted in times of the pandemic, he can always seek the clarification from the government and give a nod to conduct the House as sought by the council of ministers,” Achary added.
He said the powers of a governor and his/her role is categorically defined in the constitution, and he will have to abide by the same under all circumstances.

Echoing the views, senior Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy said: The nine-judge bench ruling in the S R Bommai  case makes it clear that the governor must call the session of the House so that government’s confidence can be tested on the floor.” The ruling made it clear that the floor of the assembly is the only forum that should test the majority of the government of the day and not the subjective opinion of the governor.

If the governor is worried about how the proceedings of the House will take place then he can seek the clarity from the chief minister and maybe, a virtual house can be called, but not calling the house or sitting at the request is not in the domain of the governor at all.” In April, the Supreme Court too had clarified that position, upholding the governor’s call for a trust vote in Madhya Pradesh, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta had said the governor, in extraordinary circumstances, can call for a floor test, even when the disqualification proceedings of the MLAs are pending before the Speaker, if the governor objectively considers that the government is on shaky ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan assembly
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp